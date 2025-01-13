Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pakistan’s national carrier is facing flak online for a “tone deaf” advertisement showing an aircraft flying towards the Eiffel Tower.

The Pakistan International Airlines released the advertisement on Friday to celebrate the resumption of flights to Paris that same day.

The airline was barred from flying to the UK, US and EU in June 2020 after the European Union Aviation Safety Agency suspended its authorisation to operate, reportedly over concerns about the Pakistani aviation authorities’ ability to comply with international safety standards. The EU lifted the ban recently, but the UK and the US remain off limits to the airline.

The ad shows a plane flying towards the Eiffel Tower against a backdrop of the colours of the French flag. The caption reads: “Paris, we’re coming today.”

The ad had garnered over 21 million views on Twitter by Monday.

Critics claimed that the ad was poorly thought out given the accusations against Pakistan of allowing its soil to be used by terrorist groups like al Qaeda. “Is this a threat?” one social media user asked.

“I mean who is PIA’s creative agency?” Omar R Quraishi, a former adviser to politician Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, said. “Who designed this? Who or which agency manages its social media accounts? Did the airline management not vet this?

“Did the idiot who designed this graphic not see a PIA plane heading for the Eiffel Tower? One of Europe’s iconic landmarks. Do they not know about the 9/11 tragedy, which used planes to attack buildings. Did they not think that this would be perceived in similar fashion? Do they not know PIA is an airline owned by a country often accused of supporting terrorism? Truly speechless. And it’s still there!”

The Independent has reached out to the airline for comment.

The EU had barred the airline after one of its planes crashed in Karachi, killing 97 people. An investigation revealed that the crash was caused by pilot error. It also found that a third of Pakistani pilots were in possession of fake licences or had cheated in exams.

The first flight of the Pakistan International Airlines from Islamabad to Paris landed in the French capital on Friday.