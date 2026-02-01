Almost 200 dead as Pakistan rocked by worst weekend for insurgent attacks in decades

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At least 31 civilians are among almost 200 dead following coordinated insurgent attacks across a southern province in Pakistan,

Balochistan’s chief minister said on Sunday that 31 civilians, 17 members of the security forces and 145 militants had died in raids and attacks on Friday and Saturday.

The spree of what appeared to be coordinated militant attacks involved police stations, a prison, a bank, and paramilitary installations on Saturday. Nearly 100 militants were killed on that day alone, Pakistan’s army said.

“145 terrorists have been killed, and their bodies are in the custody of authorities,” chief minister Sarfaraz Bugti said, adding that the operations were limited and intelligence-based.

“We could have used mortars and heavy firepower, but terrorists hide among civilians. We did not want innocent lives harmed,” he told reporters.

open image in gallery Security personnel inspect the blast site after an attack by Baloch separatists ( AFP via Getty Images )

Balochistan, which is Pakistan’s poorest province, has been embroiled in a decades-long insurgency led by separatists seeking greater autonomy.

While insurgents have routinely targeted security forces in the province, coordinated attacks on this scale have been rare.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the attacks, saying it launched an operation dubbed "Black Storm" targeting security forces.

Violence erupted across 12 locations, including in Quetta, Gwadar, Mastung and Noshki, prompting large-scale counterterrorism operations by army and police units.

The US Charge d’Affaires Natalie Baker said Washington stood in solidarity with Pakistan after the attacks.

“The United States remains a steadfast partner of Pakistan in its efforts to ensure peace and stability,” Ms Baker said.

open image in gallery A damaged vehicle is pictured near the blast site ( AFP via Getty Images )

Pakistan’s military on Saturday claimed the BLA attacks were "Indian-sponsored", which is now a routine allegation in the country’s national security narrative.

India denied the accusation, stating that Islamabad was deflecting attention from its own internal problems.

"We categorically reject the baseless allegations made by Pakistan," India’s foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

He added that Islamabad should instead address "long-standing demands” of the region’s people.

People in Balochistan speak of rampant corruption plaguing the resource-rich but impoverished province.

“Everyone here is corrupt,” one former chief minister of the province told Al Jazeera.

There are also nationalistic sentiments among ethnic Baloch separatists seeking greater autonomy and a larger share of their natural resources.

“Those who have joined the ranks of terrorists are the responsibility of their families to inform the government,” the province’s chief minister said in a post on X.

“The law will be set in motion against all those whose families did not inform the government about the terrorists who were killed,” Mr Bugti said.