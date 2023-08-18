For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Two Christian Pakistani nationals were arrested on charges of blasphemy, days after a Muslim mob burnt down houses and churches over the alleged desecration of the Quran.

The suspects were arrested after alleged pages of the holy book were found tainted with derogatory remarks written in red, the local police said.

Blasphemy is punishable by death in Pakistan and the suspects are often lynched by outraged mobs.

The arrest comes after at least 20 churches were vandalised in the city of Jaranwala in Faisalabad district earlier this week, in one of the deadliest incidents against the minorities in the country.

At least two dozen homes belonging to Christian families were torched or badly damaged during the riots.

A Christian graveyard was also desecrated, residents and community leaders said, adding the mob dragged belongings from Christians' houses and set them on fire in the streets in an attack that lasted more than 10 hours without any police intervention.

The police, however, have denied the accusation, saying security forces had prevented an even worse situation.

People and members of the media gather along a street in a Christian neighbourhood, a day after the church buildings and houses were vandalised by protesters in Jaranwala (REUTERS)

Paramilitary troops have been pressed into action to guard the minority settlements following the arson.

Local police on Thursday said more than 140 individuals were arrested during overnight raids in relation to the violence.

Caretaker prime minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar said on Friday that minorities have to be protected at all costs, promising to take action against those involved in violence.

“There won’t be any favour. There won’t be any fear,” he said in his first cabinet meeting telecast live.

Thousands of Muslims led by local clerics were seen carrying iron rods, sticks, knives and daggers during the rioting, the locals said.

Hundreds of Christians who fled the settlement have reportedly begun returning to their homes.

Mohsin Naqvi, the caretaker chief minister of Punjab, said the Friday sermons in mosques would focus on the rights of minorities.

“Amid challenging times, let’s emphasise that such incidents should not be coloured by religion. Interfaith harmony is among the basic teachings of Islam,” the chief minister wrote on X, previously known as Twitter.

The Punjab government has vowed to restore all the vandalised churches and homes within the next three to four days, the Dawn reported.

The United States and rights groups have called on Pakistani authorities to ensure the protection of minorities.

“The vicious mob attacks are just the latest manifestation of the threat of vigilante violence which anyone can face in Pakistan after a blasphemy accusation,” Amnesty International said in a statement.

“Pakistani authorities need no more evidence to see how dangerous the blasphemy laws are. The broad, vague and coercive nature of the blasphemy laws violate the human rights to freedom of thought, conscience and religion and freedom of expression.

“They have long been misused to target some of the most marginalized people in society.”