At least 20 people were killed and more than 200 injured after a powerful earthquake of 5.9 magnitude hit Pakistan’s southwestern region in the early hours of Thursday.

Officials fear the death toll could rise as the quake left a trail of destruction in a region filled with mud houses and coal mines, with social media posts from cities including Quetta showing alarmed residents gathering outside homes. At least 100 mud houses collapsed during the earthquake, according to local reports.

The epicentre of the tremor has been placed in Balochistan province at a depth of about 20km, US Geological Survey data showed, near the town of Harnai.

And while Harnai appears to be the worst-affected town in terms of damage, surrounding areas like Quetta, Sibbi, Pishin, Muslim Bagh, Ziarat, Qila Abdullah, Sanjavi, Zhob and Chaman also felt the tremors, said the regional Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

The quake has brought down houses within 15km (3.1 miles) of Harnai and impacted government buildings as well, PDMA chief General Naseer Ahmed Nasir told Geo News.

Mountainous areas in the region have also seen landslides, Mr Nasir said.

At least four of those killed in the quake died after a coal mine collapsed, said Suhail Anwar Shaheen, deputy commissioner of the area. Rescue operations could take time to reach everyone as the hardest-hit areas remain hours away, Mr Shaheen said.

Officials have dispatched emergency assistance to those affected in the area, state head of Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani said on Twitter.

“All assistance and evacuations are underway for the #harnaiearthquake. Medical, local administration and disaster management teams are on high alert and mobilised,” Mr Khan said in a tweet.