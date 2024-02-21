For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two political parties in Pakistan led by Shehbaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari have decided to form a coalition government following 8 February’s elections marred by accusations of rigging.

The Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz [PMLN] and the Pakistan Peoples Party [PPP] individually won fewer seats than independent candidates backed by imprisoned former prime minister Imran Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf [PTI].

PTI has accused PMLN and PPP of stealing their mandate and election rigging.

PPP chair Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced during a joint press conference at the Zardari House in capital Islamabad held at midnight that the PMLN and PPP collectively possessed enough seats to establish the federal government.

“The Pakistan Peoples Party and the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz now have complete numbers and we are in the position to form the next government,” Mr Bhutto-Zardari said alongside top leaders from both the parties.

PMLN president Shehbaz Sharif has been put forward as the nominee for the position of prime minister, Dawn reported. PPP’s Asif Ali Zardari is set to become the president.

“The coalition’s aim is to address the country’s economic crisis,” Mr Bhutto Zardari said.

Shahbaz Sharif pledged “collective action to tackle economic and other challenges”.

The 8 February election failed to produce a clear winner and after weeks of negotiations and talks, finally, the two parties are all set to form the government.

Following the election, independent candidates supported by PTI held the majority of National Assembly seats (92), with PMLN in second place (79) and PPP trailing with (54) seats.

During the press conference on Tuesday, Shehbaz Sharif revealed that they had invited the PTI to establish its government at the centre, but the former governing party could not secure the necessary 169 seats to do so.

He also asserted that the PMLN and its allied parties were prepared to sit in the opposition benches if the PTI had managed to form its government.

PTI, meanwhile, is contesting the election results leading to nationwide protests and internet restrictions. The widely used social networking site X, previously known as Twitter, became available to users in Pakistan only late Tuesday night, after being inaccessible since Saturday. The government has yet to comment on the cause of the disruption.

Meanwhile, recently a high-ranking official in Pakistan admitted to tampering with the country’s elections after the vote ended inconclusively amidst accusations of fraud. Liaqat Ali Chattha, the commissioner of Rawalpindi announced on Saturday that he would surrender to the police and resign from his role.

However, Pakistan’s election commission dismissed Mr Chattha’s claims but stated in a press release that it would investigate the matter. The electoral authority further clarified in the announcement that no directives had ever been given to Mr Chattha regarding a “change in the election results”.