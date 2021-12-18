Pakistan’s port city of Karachi was rocked by a powerful gas explosion in a sewage system above a bank, killing at least 10 people and injuring 13 others, police said.

The blast was caused in a sewer beneath a private bank building where gas had accumulated and was inflamed after something was ignited, police spokesman Shail Jokhio said.

The incident occurred in Shershah Paracha Chowk of the largest city of Karachi on Saturday in the afternoon hours.

Mr Jokhio said it was not clear what ignited the gas but a team of explosives experts had been summoned to investigate and the cause of the explosion would be confirmed after probe.

Dr Sabir Memon, at Trauma Centre Karachi, confirmed that 10 people were killed and 13 injured, including three critically ill.

The private bank was served a notice by the authorities to vacate the premises so that the sewer could be cleaned, reported Dawn.

Visuals on local television stations showed the completely damaged ground floor of the building with windows shattered on the first floor. Locals gathered around the explosion site standing amidst a lingering cloud of dust.

A nearby petrol pump was also damaged in the explosion.

Mr Jokhio said windows were shattered in nearby buildings and a parked vehicle was badly damaged.

Eyewitnesses on the site said many people could have been buried underneath the debris of the building. Another person told Geo News that only nine employees of the bank were on duty as it was Saturday. He added that the bank was to be shifted to another place.

Rescue work continued with the help of earth diggers and other machines to remove the rubble and rescue people.

Sindh province chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has ordered an inquiry into the incident and condoled the loss of lives.

“Police officers should be included in the inquiry so that all aspects [of the blast] can be investigated,” the chief minister said.