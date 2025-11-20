Imran Khan’s sisters ‘manhandled’ and detained during protest outside his jail

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Imran Khan’s sisters have alleged that they were manhandled and “violently detained” during their protest outside the prison where the former Pakistani prime minister has been incarcerated for more than two years.

Aleema Khan, Noreen Niazi, and Dr Uzma Khan had staged a protest outside the Adiala Jail in the garrison city of Rawalpindi after they were denied their weekly meeting with their brother, the former leader’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party said on Wednesday.

Pictures and videos posted by the party on X showed the elderly women visibly shaken and crying following their confrontation with police outside the jail.

The party said police “violently detained” the women “from where they were sitting peacefully outside the Adiala Jail after yet again being denied their weekly visit with their brother”. “What should be routine weekly court-mandated family visits, in accordance with Imran Khan's rights as a prisoner,” the opposition party added, “are being used as a tool of oppression and violence against his family members and supporters”.

File. Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khanum arrives at the Adiyala Jail on 30 January 2024 ( AP )

After they were released, the sisters accused jail authorities of “contempt of court by repeatedly not allowing us to meet Imran Khan”.

“We do not have fear. We are also not brave,” Alima Khan said. “We stand with Imran Khan and Imran Khan stands with Pakistan. We will again go back to Adiala Jail.”

She alleged that women police officers “dragged” them and ripped away their shawls.

The jailed leader’s party has alleged they have been allowed only limited access to him for the last six months and visitors are sometimes sent back without a meeting despite clear court orders.

Senior party member Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari said that the Punjab police’s actions of attacking Mr Khan’s sisters who were peacefully protesting were “highly despicable”.

“We strongly condemn this disgraceful and unjustifiable act by the police,” Mr Bukhari said.

A senior Rawalpindi police officer claimed the protesting sisters were only removed from the road they were occupying, Dawn reported.

Mr Khan, who served as the prime minister from 2018 to 2022, has been imprisoned since 9 May 2023 on corruption charges. He faces around 150 charges, ranging from corruption to terrorism. His party claims the cases are politically motivated.

He was removed as prime minister through a parliamentary no confidence motion in 2022.

He later alleged that his ouster was orchestrated by Pakistan’s powerful army at the behest of the US.