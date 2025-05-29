India-Pakistan Conflict: Living on the Line of Control

Independent Urdu visits the village of Jura, located on the Line of Control between India and Pakistan, one of the worst affected areas in the recent tensions between the South Asian states.
While India has denied hitting civilian targets, local residents here described how their homes were hit – not for the first time – in the cross-border shelling earlier this month.
Villagers have constructed makeshift bunkers and seek shelter in natural mountain caves, often risking their lives to reach safety in times of conflict.
