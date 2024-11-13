Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Scrabble players from Pakistan have said they were denied visas to compete in a tournament held in India, a claim denied by Delhi.

Pakistan Scrabble Association (PSA) director, Triq Parvez, told The Independent that more than half of the team members were not issued visas without any explanation, alleging that authorities played “dirty tricks” to obstruct the entry of players, including the one who won the 2022 World Youth champion.

The visas that were issued were delayed to make it impossible for them to participate, he said.

Indian foreign ministry sources have, however, denied the allegations as “incorrect”, saying visas have been issued well in time.

“This is the half truth which is worse than a full lie,” Mr Parvez said, responding to the foreign ministry’s denial.

“Visas were not issued to more than half of the members. Team was weakened after some top players and key officials were eliminated.

“Every tactic was used to make sure that the team is unable to participate. It was deliberate and planned,” he said.

Sources in the Indian foreign ministry said on Tuesday the “reports are factually incorrect”.

“Twelve visas were issued to the Pakistani team on 7 November 2024, well in time for them to travel to India for these events. This included the defending champion of the Asia Cup and the reigning World Youth Champion,” it said in a statement.

According to PSA, a request was made to issue visas in August for 25 people, including players who were set to take part in the 10-12 November Asia Cup Youth Scrabble Championship and Delhi, as well as some parents and officials.

The team said they received information on 29 October from the organisers that the security clearance of 23 out of 25 had been approved but the passports were not returned on time.

“I had the confirmed news that security is cleared for everyone in end of October and also that passports of all 25 are ‘being stamped’ on 1 Nov but they kept delaying it to make sure it becomes impossible for us to travel,” Mr Parvez said, adding those passports have not been returned till now.

He said a few passports were given by hand in Islamabad at 6.30pm on 7 October, while the team was scheduled to leave from Karachi the next morning, embarking on a 1500km-journey.

The visas stipulated that entry is not allowed before 9 November, a day before the Youth championship and exit not after 18 November, the next day after Delhi Cup.

“It made it practically impossible to manage as the venue in Delhi is 10-12 hour drive from the border (even longer due to the smog these days) and it takes a long time at the immigration/customs/security at the border,” he said.

"We were left with no option. They never responded to any emails, phone calls, or texts. There were numerous dirty tricks used, including the removal of key individuals and delays to ensure the trip became logistically unfeasible," he added.

The Independent reached out to the Indian foreign ministry and the Indian High Commission in Islamabad on Wednesday for comments.

It comes as India and Pakistan are at odds over the 50-over Champions Trophy that will be hosted in Lahore in February next year. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) claimed that India has said it will not allow its international cricket team cross the border into Pakistan.

Owing to ongoing political tensions and downgraded diplomatic ties, India has not sent a team to play in Pakistan for the past 16 years.