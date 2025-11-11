Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At least 12 people were killed and dozens others injured after a suicide bomber detonated explosives outside a district court in Pakistan’s capital on Tuesday, the country’s interior minister said.

The explosion, powerful enough to be heard from miles away, tore through an area packed with vehicles and visitors outside the district court, shattering windows and damaging several cars, local reports said. At least 27 people were also reportedly wounded in the attack.

The blast struck during one of the court’s busiest hours, when hundreds typically gathered for hearings.

Interior minister Mohsin Naqvi told reporters on Tuesday that the attacker tried to “enter the court premises but, failing to do so, targeted a police vehicle”.

No group has yet claimed responsibility, though Pakistan has faced a renewed wave of militant violence in recent months, including attacks linked to the resurgent Pakistani Taliban.

“We are probing what kind of blast it was. It is not clear yet. We will be able to provide more details after we get a report from our forensic team,” the local police spokesperson earlier said.

The blast triggered panic among those present, sending people running for cover, local reports said.

Local media aired disturbing visuals from the scene, showing bloodied victims lying near a damaged police van, according to Reuters. However, it was unable to independently verify those images.

Authorities have cordoned off the area as bomb disposal experts comb through debris for evidence.

open image in gallery Pakistani security officials stand guard after a powerful car bomb exploded outside a district court in Islamabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, 11 November 2025 ( AP )

Security has reportedly been tightened around key government and judicial buildings in the capital.

In a separate incident, Pakistani security forces on Tuesday said they thwarted an overnight attempt by militants to storm an army-run cadet college in Wana, near the Afghan border, where attackers had allegedly planned to take students hostage.

The assault began Monday evening when a suicide car bomber and five other Pakistani Taliban fighters targeted the facility, according to the Associated Press.

Two militants were killed early in the clash, while three others were trapped inside an administrative block as troops, including army commandos, carried out a clearance operation that continued into Tuesday, the news agency reported.

open image in gallery Pakistan’s federal interior minister Mohsin Naqvi (C) visits the suicide blast site in Islamabad on 11 November 2025. A suicide bombing outside district court buildings in a residential area of the Pakistani capital killed 12 people and wounded 27 on 11 November, the interior minister said ( AFP via Getty Images )

The Pakistani Taliban (TTP), which has ties to Afghanistan’s Taliban, denied involvement in the attack.

In another incident, at least 16 members of Pakistan’s security forces were wounded in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack targeting a convoy in the restive northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to an official.

Officials said the convoy, comprising personnel from the Pakistan Army and the Frontier Corps, was returning from Loni Post in Dera Ismail Khan district when the roadside bomb detonated in Loni village late Monday night.

Separately, the Pakistani army reported that security forces killed at least 20 Taliban militants in two operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday.

Meanwhile, investigations into the Islamabad court explosion are ongoing.