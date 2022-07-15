A man is on the run in Pakistan accused of killing his wife and boiling her body in a cauldron in front of their children, according to Karachi police.

Ashiq Khan, who worked as a watchman at a private school in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal that had fallen into disuse, first asphyxiated his wife, Nargis Khan, 32, with a pillow before boiling her in a pot, Geo TV reported, citing a police officer.

The police found the woman’s body in a cauldron with her leg severed on Wednesday and her remains were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for a post-mortem.

The killing came to light after Mobina Town police were alerted by one of the couple’s teenage daughters, who told police in a statement that the incident took place on Tuesday.

A video clip from the outlet showed men carrying what appeared to be the remains of the victim wrapped in plastic on a stretcher.

According to an initial investigation, police officer Abdur Rahim Sherazi said the husband is absconding with three of his children while three other children are in police protection.

“We have three children with us,” said Mr Sherazi. “They are shaken and traumatised.”

Mr Sherazi added that it was according to the children’s account that their father first suffocated the woman and then put her body in the cauldron.

Mobina Town Police Station officer Saleem Awan told the Tribune that the man severed one of the woman’s legs after struggling to fit her body in the pot.

The school where the body was found had been closed for the last eight or nine months and the man was living in the school’s servant quarters.

The police have registered the case and are carrying out raids to search for the suspect, who is a native of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.

“We have his [suspect] two cell phone numbers but he has switched off both of them,” the officer said. “We are tracing him and will arrest him soon.”

Police say they are yet to determine a motive for the killing. However, the eldest daughter told police that he was pressuring her mother to indulge in illicit relationships, which she refused.