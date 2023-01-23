Pakistan power grid hit by nationwide breakdown with cuts in all major cities

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Pakistan’s energy ministry says the country has suffered a nationwide power breakdown due to a fault in the national grid, with witnesses reporting power cuts in all major cities.

Blackouts are being reported in large swathes of Pakistani cities, including Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar and Lahore.

Supply to some areas has been suspended by up to 90 per cent, according to initial reports.

The ministry said the system frequency of the national grid was reduced at around 7.34am on Monday, which resulted in “widespread breakdown in the power system”.

“System maintenance work is progressing rapidly,” it said in a tweet.

Pakistan’s power minister Khurrum Dastagir told Geo News said power generation units had been temporarily shut down as a measure to save fuel, as the country reels with the ongoing economic crisis in the country.

But he denied calling it a “major crisis”.

“When the systems were turned on at 7.30am this morning one by one, frequency variation was reported in the southern part of the country between Jamshoro and Dadu. There was a fluctuation in voltage and the systems were shut down one by one,” said Mr Dastagir.

More follows