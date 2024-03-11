Pakistan sentences young man to death for insulting Prophet Mohammed on WhatsApp

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 22-year-old student has been sentenced to death and given a teenager a life sentence in two separate cases after finding them guilty of insulting Islam’s Prophet Mohammed.

Both had denied the charges and have the right to appeal.

Aslam Gujar, a lawyer who represented student Junaid Munir, said the judge in the city of Gujranwala in Punjab province announced the death penalty for his client last week.

The trial stemmed from charges brought in 2022 that Munir shared blasphemous content on WhatsApp.

Also last week, 17-year-old Abdul Hanan was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in a separate case in the same court, according to court documents.

Munir’s father, Munir Hussain, denied the charge against his son, saying he was in contact with his legal team to file an appeal, as “my son is innocent and he was implicated in a false case”.

Mr Hussain said by phone that he was living in hiding with other members of his family.

“I cannot give you any information about my exact location, as some people in our village believe that I should also be killed as I am the father of a boy who allegedly insulted Islam’s prophet,” he said.

“We are Muslims. We love our prophet. No Muslim can even imagine to insult our beloved prophet and my son is innocent.”

Under Pakistan’s blasphemy laws, anyone found guilty of insulting the religion or religious figures can be sentenced to death. While authorities have yet to carry out a death sentence for blasphemy, just the accusation can provoke riots.

Domestic and international human rights groups say blasphemy allegations have often been used to intimidate religious minorities and to settle personal scores.

In August 2023, Muslims attacked churches and homes of Christians in the city of Jaranwala, in eastern Punjab province, over allegations that a Christian man had desecrated Islam’s holy book, the Koran.

The mob demolished the man’s house, burned churches and damaged dozens of other homes, drawing condemnation from the government and rights groups.

In December 2021, hundreds of people descended on a sports equipment factory in the Sialkot district, killing a Sri Lankan man and burning his body publicly over allegations of blasphemy.