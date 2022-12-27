For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The threat of a possible terror attack on Pakistan capital Islamabad’s Marriott hotel has led to a number of countries issuing a warning to citizens from travelling there.

Saudi Arabia has joined the US, UK and Australia in releasing a travel advisory warning citizens against going to Pakistan.

The Joe Biden administration had earlier on Sunday issued a red alert prohibiting US government staff from visiting Islamabad’s Marriott Hotel and banned all public gatherings.

A statement by the US embassy in Pakistan said there was information “that unknown individuals are possibly plotting to attack Americans at the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad sometime during the holidays”.

“Effective immediately, the Embassy in Islamabad is prohibiting all American staff from visiting Islamabad’s Marriott Hotel,” it said.

The embassy also urged all mission personnel to refrain from non-essential and unofficial travel in Islamabad throughout the holiday season.

A laborer installs barbed wires outside the Marriott hotel in Islamabad on 26 December after the security alert (EPA)

A day later, Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Islamabad tweeted a statement urging citizens residing and visiting Pakistan “to take caution and not go out except for necessity, given that the authorities in the capital, Islamabad, have raised the security alert to the highest level”.

Last week, a suicide bombing killed one policeman and injured six people in Islamabad in an attack by Pakistan’s Taliban arm.

The British government has warned against travel to Pakistan on Sunday as well, asking nationals in Islamabad to “exercise additional vigilance and minimise exposure to densely populated and unsecured areas that pose a higher risk”.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office warned against travel to a number of districts, the Balochistan province and the city and district of Peshawar.

“Some periods of the year may pose heightened risks. During holy periods/religious holidays, there is an increased potential for targeted attacks, including on western interests and religious minorities,” said the office’s advisory.

Following suit, Australia on Monday raised its own travel alert for Pakistan and asked citizens to reconsider travelling to the south Asian nation.

“Australian officials in Islamabad have been advised to increase vigilance and limit travel within the city. You should exercise heightened vigilance and monitor the media for latest updates,” said the advisory.

Pakistani security officials stand guard outside the Marriott hotel in Islamabad after a security alert (EPA)

Australia has four levels of travel advisories – “exercise normal safety precautions”, “exercise a high degree of caution”, “reconsider your need to travel” and “do not travel”.

The level for Pakistan was raised to “reconsider your need to travel”.

Pakistan’s officials have not yet commented on the potential security threat to the hotel, which has in the past been vulnerable to terror attacks.

Islamabad’s police, however, have raised the security protocol to high alert within the city and implemented increased security checks at all entry and exit points, reported the country’s daily newspaper Dawn.

The biggest attack on the five-star hotel in Islamabad in 2008 led to the deaths of at least 60 after a suicide bomber drove a truck laden with 600kg of high explosives into the outer gates.