Pakistan’s toxic smog cover is now visible from space

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The thick and toxic smog hanging over Pakistan is visible from space, satellite imagery from Nasa confirmed, as record-breaking levels of air pollution continued to endanger millions.

Pakistan’s cultural capital Lahore and 17 other districts have been battling toxic smog for more than two weeks now, with the Air Quality Index soaring past the 500-mark of “hazardous”. The city is the world’s most polluted in terms of air quality, according to Swiss group IQAir’s live ratings.

Satellite images captured by Nasa’s Worldview maps confirmed the grey haziness covering a massive swathe of land over Pakistan and extending southeast towards India’s New Delhi and Punjab.

According to Pakistan’s Environmental Protection Department in Punjab, Multan remained the most polluted city on Monday, with air quality index readings of about 800. Anything over 300 is considered hazardous to health.

open image in gallery Satellite imagery of a comparatively clearer sky over Pakistan seen on 24 September 2024 ( Nasa Worldview )

open image in gallery Satellite imagery of toxic smog over Pakistan seen on 12 November 2024 ( Nasa Worldview )

Live readings for Lahore showed that the city’s fine particulate air pollution, or PM 2.5 concentration, was over 100 times the World Health Organization’s annual air quality guideline, according to the IQAir.

On Monday, Punjab province in Pakistan banned most outdoor activities and ordered shops, markets and malls in some areas to close early in order to prevent illnesses caused by the severe air pollution. More than 40,000 people have been treated for respiratory ailments, health officials said.

“The spread of conjunctivitis/pink eye disease due to bacterial or viral infection, smoke, dust or chemical exposure is posing a serious and imminent threat to public health,” the Punjab government said.

People have complained of respiratory diseases, eye and throat irritation and pink eye disease in districts of Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad and Gujranwala, the Punjab government said.

The UN has warned that the health of 11 million children in Punjab is in danger due to the toxic air.

open image in gallery Commuters move along a street amid heavy smoggy conditions in Multan, Punjab ( AFP via Getty Images )

“Prior to these record-breaking levels of air pollution, about 12 per cent of deaths in children under 5 in Pakistan were due to air pollution,” said Abdullah Fadil, the Unicef representative in Pakistan.

“The impact of this year’s extraordinary smog will take time to assess, but we know that doubling and tripling the amount of pollution in the air will have devastating effects, particularly on children and pregnant women,” he said.

open image in gallery School children wearing face masks walk along a road amid heavy smoggy conditions in Peshawar ( AFP via Getty Images )

open image in gallery A man exercises in a park amid heavy smoggy conditions in Lahore ( AFP via Getty Images )

Schools have been ordered to remain shut till Sunday this week in parts of Punjab as authorities clampdown on children’s health. Officials have also shut all parks and museums for 10 days and asked people to avoid unnecessary travel.

A group of air quality experts have written to the Pakistan prime minister Shahbaz Sharif to immediately tackle the hazardous air quality by shutting down major sources of pollution. “Shutdown all brick kilns, strict vehicle emission checks and curtail heavy transport and shutdown non-compliant industrial units,” the Pakistan Air Quality Experts (PAQx) group has said in a letter seen by The Independent.

“A focused crackdown on vehicles that fail to meet emissions standards and curtailing heavy transport from 10pm to 10am would provide an immediate reduction in harmful pollutants in urban areas by a further 15 per cent,” the letter suggested.

Air Quality experts in Pakistan have said the policies right now are more around green lockdown, where the authorities want to restrict the movement of people in a certain very small limited area of downtown Lahore, which is an old city and is densely populated with high traffic.

“But that does not work out well as the enforcement was lax, brick kilns and crop burning has been banned for many years especially in the winter months. You can shut one but another will burn a few kilometres away,” said Abid Omar, founder of Pakistan Air Quality Initiative.

open image in gallery Commuters ride along a road engulfed in thick smog in Lahore ( AFP via Getty Images )

“All schools are shut down, and universities could be shut soon, there’s talks of a work from home policy but this will not be effective alone. They need to take some very serious emergency measures such as the three measures that we have outlined in this letter,” he told The Independent over phone.

Mr Omar said these measures, individually, can reduce about 15 per cent and a total 45 per cent reduction would still leave Pakistan’s cities with an AQI of 1,000 which is still hazardous. “But short-terms measures like these are urgently required for saving millions,” he emphasised.