Pakistani TV reporter explains why she slapped bystander during live broadcast

A Pakistani TV reporter, who recently slapped a teenage boy during a live broadcast, sparking humour, confusion as well as criticism, has now defended herself.

Maira Hashmi, a news reporter for Lahore Rang, was reporting about the Muslim festival of Eid Al-Adha this weekend when the incident occurred.

She was surrounded by a crowd of people, including families and children.

A video of the incident showed Ms Hashmi speaking on camera while two teenagers stood nearby, apparently talking to each other. Seconds later, as soon as she finished her reportage, the woman struck one of the boys on his face, before the clip ended.

After the video went viral on social media, Ms Hashmi said that the teenager was misbehaving with a family, and reiterated that she would do so again, if needed.

“This guy was bothering a family during the interview, which made the family upset,” she wrote in Urdu.

“I first tried to nicely tell him that his behaviour was not good, but it fell on deaf ears and he resorted to bothering the family even more. I, therefore, decided that the boy’s behaviour should no longer be tolerated.”

Ms Hashmi added that she respects men and women alike, but would not tolerate such behaviour, even though she faced some criticism for her violent action.

Her explanation has further divided people. While some defended her for taking swift action against someone she perceived as a bully, others called her action “aggressive” and a publicity stunt.

“He deserves another one [slap]. Good,” journalist Arshad Yousafzai said in a tweet.

But another user said: “Unfair, I think she thought he was waving bottle in front of camera or trying to come in front of camera? May be he passed some remark. In that case, deserved but uncalled for otherwise.”

The Independent has reached out to Ms Hashmi for a comment.