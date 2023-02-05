For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

General Pervez Musharraf, the former Pakistan president who seized power in a 1999 coup, has died after a long illness at the age of 79.

Musharraf, who had spent years in self-imposed exile abroad, died in a hospital in Dubai, local media reports said on Sunday.

After deposing the democratically elected government of Nawaz Sharif, Musharraf oversaw rapid economic growth and attempted to usher in socially liberal values during more than a decade in power.

He faced criticism for his authoritarian methods and heavy-handed use of the military to crush dissent, but ultimately it was his continued backing of the US in its fight against al-Qaeda and the Afghan Taliban that contributed to his downfall.

A court sentenced him to death in 2019 in absentia for the 2007 imposition of emergency rule in Pakistan, but the verdict was later overturned.

