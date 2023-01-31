For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The death toll from the suicide bombing at a mosque in Pakistan on Monday has risen sharply to 83, according to a hospital spokesperson.

The attack targeted police officers worshipping at the mosque in a heavily-fortified security forces’ compound in Peshawar during afternoon prayers.

Another 57 victims were wounded, some of them critically, by the blast which caused part of the mosque to collapse.

Search and rescue teams are still in the process of removing rubble from the site of the bombing after the mosque’s roof caved in, said Bilal Faizi, the chief rescue official.

On Tuesday morning, family members mourning the deaths of their loved ones began burying their remains at graveyards in Peshawar and elsewhere.

“The sheer scale of the human tragedy is unimaginable. This is no less than an attack on Pakistan,” tweeted Pakistan’s prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, who visited the wounded in a Peshawar hospital and vowed “stern action” against those behind the bombing.

He expressed his condolences to the families of the victims, saying their pain “cannot be described in words”.

People and rescue workers gather to look for survivors under a collapsed roof, after a suicide blast in a mosque in Peshawar (REUTERS)

Conflicting accounts have emerged over who is responsible for one of the deadliest attacks on Pakistan’s security forces in recent years.

Sarbakaf Mohmand, a commander for the Pakistani Taliban known as Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP), claimed responsibility for the attack and called it a “revenge” for the death of TTP militant Khalid Khorasani last year.

But more than 10 hours later, TTP spokesperson Mohammad Khurasani denied the group had any involvement, saying it was not its policy to target mosques or other religious sites.

He said those responsible for the attack could face punitive action under TTP’s policy, without clarifying why a TTP commander had initially claimed responsibility for the bombing.

“Regarding the Peshawar incident, we consider it necessary to clarify that Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan has nothing to do with this incident. According to our laws and general constitution, any action in mosques, madrasas, funerals grounds and other sacred places is an offence,” the TTP spokesperson said in a statement late on Monday.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of Pakistan Asim Munir and Pakistan's prime minister Shehbaz Sharif visit a hospital to see those injured in bombing (REUTERS)

More than 300 worshippers were praying in the mosque – which is situated within a police compound and is mostly attended by security officials – when a bomber detonated his explosive vest on Monday afternoon. Following the blast, the roof caved in, resulting in more casualties, and rescuers had to remove mounds of debris to reach the people trapped under the rubble.

Meena Gul, a 38-year-old police officer who was in the mosque when the bomb went off, told Associated Press he has no idea how he escaped unhurt. He said he heard cries and screams after the blast.

Afghanistan joined countries pouring in condolences as well as condemnation over the attack. Its foreign ministry said it was “saddened to learn that numerous people lost their lives and many others were injured by an explosion at a mosque in Peshawar” and condemned attacks on worshippers as contrary to the teachings of Islam.

The US embassy in Islamabad said: “The United States stands with Pakistan in condemning all forms of terrorism.”

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres described the bombing as “particularly abhorrent” for targeting a place of worship, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

Cash-strapped Pakistan has been hit hard with a surge in militant attacks since November, when the Pakistani Taliban ended their ceasefire with the government amid a severe ongoing economic crisis in the country.

Pakistan's security officials gather to attend funeral prayers for police officers who were killed in a mosque blast (Pakistan's Police Department/AFP)

The TTP is a US-designated foreign terrorist organisation which is separate from – but a close ally of – the Afghan Taliban.

It has been waging an insurgency in Pakistan for the past 15 years primarily to seek stricter enforcement of Islamic laws, although it has other demands including the release of its members from Pakistani jails and a reduction of the Pakistan army’s presence in areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province it has long used as its base.

Monday’s attack comes as Pakistan seeks a crucial installment of $1.1bn from a $6bn bailout package from the International Monetary Fund, with talks stalled.