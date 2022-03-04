Peshawar explosion: At least 30 killed after powerful blast at mosque in Pakistan
‘We are in a state of emergency and the injured are being shifted to the hospital’
At least 30 people were killed and dozens of others injured in a powerful blast inside a Shiite Muslim mosque in Pakistan’s northwestern city of Peshawar, police said.
“We are in a state of emergency and the injured are being shifted to the hospital. We are investigating the nature of the blast but it seemed to a suicide attack,” Reuters quoted police officer Mohammad Sajjad Khan as saying.
More follows.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies