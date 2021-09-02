Afghanistan: It’s time to engage with the Taliban, says Raab

Britain does not intend to recognise the Taliban as the government of Afghanistan anytime in the near future, but will start direct engagement with the Islamist group on a range of urgent issues including getting evacuees out of the country.

Speaking in Doha during a visit to the region, the Foreign Secretary held that there was a need to “adjust to the new reality” and for a dialogue to begin with the Taliban following their seizure of power.

This comes as the Taliban are preparing to unveil a new government in Afghanistan and name their top religious leader Sheikh Haibatullah Akhundzada as the country’s supreme authority.

Mr Raab, facing severe censure at home over his handling of the Afghan crisis, sought to show that the UK is playing a forward role as the international community seeks to find a strategy to deal with the extraordinary triumph of the Taliban and the challenges that has brought.

Mr Raab met the Foreign Minister of Qatar, the country which has hosted the Taliban’s political office for eight years, is playing a key role in Afghanistan, and rapidly becoming the diplomatic hub in dealing with what is unfolding there. The US and the UK have transferred their Kabul embassies to Doha and other states are expected to follow.

The Foreign Secretary, who will travel next to Pakistan, said the UK is attempting to build a regional coalition to "exert the maximum moderating influence" on the Taliban, praising Qatar as an "influential player" in exerting a moderating influence on the Taliban.

Boris Johnson’s government has been fiercely attacked for leaving many people entitled to refuge in Britain trapped in Afghanistan, and the Foreign Secretary acknowledged that getting them safe passage was a priority.

Taliban fighters wave as they patrol in a convoy along a street in Kabul on September 2, 2021 (AFP via Getty Images)

Asked whether he felt any personal guilt about those in danger from the Islamists being left behind, with many of them forced to go into hiding, Mr Raab said that the UK has airlifted around 15,000 people in the last fortnight.

The Foreign Secretary was also asked about the fate of contractors, including guards, who used to work at the British Embassy in Kabul. He said there sense of responsibility towards those who believed they should be able to go to the UK, but offered no detail on what was being done to help these people.

The behaviour of the Taliban on the issue of allowing people to leave will be a key point in establishing their legitimacy, Mr Raab told journalists, adding that it was vital to establish channels to pass on messages to the group.

"We will not be recognising the Taliban. But we do see the need to be able to have direct engagement, otherwise we can’t provide messages, we can’t listen to the response”, said the Foreign Secretary.

“We need to adjust to the new reality and our immediate priority is to secure the safe passage of those remaining British nationals but also the Afghans who worked for the United Kingdom and indeed others who may be at most risk”.

Demonstrators, including former interpreters for the British Army in Afghanistan, hold placards as they protest opposite the Houses of Parliament in London (AFP via Getty Images)

There were also other important issues which needed to be addressed, said Mr Raab. His discussions in Qatar have included efforts to ensure that Afghanistan does not become a haven for terrorism, preventing a humanitarian crisis, preserving regional stability, and the safeguarding of women’s rights.

The UK, he said, would judge the Taliban on their deeds and not their words, and urged the group to form an inclusive government with minorities and women. He added: “We also all want to avoid a humanitarian disaster and that requires a permissive environment.”

Meanwhile, the Qatari government is in talks with the Taliban to open Kabul airport. Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said there was not yet a "clear indication" of when this would happen. But he added: "We are working very hard, we remain hopeful that we will be able to operate it as soon as possible. Hopefully in the next few days we will hear some good news”.