Five Russian climbers killed in deadly fall from world’s seventh-highest peak

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Tuesday 08 October 2024 08:20 BST
Five Russian mountaineers died after falling from the world's seventh-highest peak, the expedition organiser said on Tuesday.

More follows

