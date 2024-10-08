Five Russian climbers killed in deadly fall from world’s seventh-highest peak
Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Tuesday 08 October 2024 08:20 BSTComments
Your support helps us to tell the story
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
Five Russian mountaineers died after falling from the world's seventh-highest peak, the expedition organiser said on Tuesday.
More follows
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments