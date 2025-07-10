Bangladesh tribunal indicts ousted PM Sheikh Hasina for ‘crimes against humanity’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Bangladeshi tribunal has formally indicted former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who was overthrown in a violent uprising last year, for crimes against humanity.

The International Crimes Tribunal, set up to try members of the Hasina regime for seeking to put down the uprising by force, accepted charges against the ousted leader and two of her former officials, local media reported on Thursday.

A three-member panel led by Justice Golam Mortuza Mozumder indicted Ms Hasina, 77, her home minister Asaduzzaman Khan and police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun on five counts related to the crackdown on the agitation last year.

The panel said it was accepting the charges after examining the evidence presented by the prosecution, paving the way for the trial to proceed.

Ms Hasina, who fled by helicopter to India after her government collapsed on 5 August, was tried in absentia as Mr Khan was.

She lives in New Delhi, close to the corridors of power in the Indian capital, evading an extradition bid by Dhaka’s interim government.

Mr Mamun, who is in custody, has reportedly petitioned the tribunal to become a state witness, according to bdnews24.

The tribunal issued arrest warrants for the former prime minister and 45 of her ministers, advisors, and military and civil officials last October.

Protesters vandalise residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, former leader of Bangladesh and father of Sheikh Hasina, at Dhanmondi in Dhaka ( AP )

At the opening of the trial in June, prosecutors accused the former leader of orchestrating a “coordinated, widespread and systematic attack” on demonstrators against her government. “Upon scrutinising the evidence, we reached the conclusion that it was a coordinated, widespread and systematic attack,” chief prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam was quoted as saying by AFP.

“The accused unleashed all law enforcement agencies and her armed party members to crush the uprising.”

A UN fact-finding team has estimated that around 1,400 people were killed in the protests, most of them students. Rights groups have raised concerns about disappearances, custodial deaths, and the use of excessive force during the crackdown.

Ms Hasina faces multiple cases in Bangladeshi courts on the charges of mass murder, enforced disappearances and crimes against humanity.

The power vacuum was quickly filled by a caretaker government led by Hasina critic and Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, who returned to the country to be named interim leader. Almost a year since the protests, Bangladeshis await a democratic election to choose their new leader.