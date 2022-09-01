IMF reaches $2.9bn bailout deal ‘to stabilise Sri Lanka economy’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday announced it has reached an agreement with cash-strapped Sri Lanka for a $2.9bn bailout package.

The debt-ridden island nation had sought up to $3bn from the Washington-based lender in an effort to revive its economy from the worst financial crisis faced by the country since its independence in 1948, one which has led to the toppling of the president and months of street protests.

More follows