Protesters in Sri Lanka storm prime minister's office

Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled to the Maldives to escape the popular uprising in the country, is expected to fly to Singapore today, according to local media reports.

Mr Rajapaksa, along with his wife Ioma Rajapaksa and two security officers, were expected to leave for Singapore from Male last night but did not board the aircraft due to security issues, Sri Lanka’s Daily Mirror reported citing sources.

A private jet has now been arranged for the embattled president, whose arrival in the island nation sparked protests, and he will board the flight to Singapore, according to Maldivian media reports.

Mr Rajapaksa, who earlier announced he would step down, fled to Male yesterday along with his wife and bodyguards, triggering a further uproar in Sri Lanka.

His decision to leave his ally, prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in charge as acting president, triggered more demonstrations, with protesters storming the premier’s office demanding that he steps down too.

Meanwhile, the island-wide curfew imposed after yesterday’s protests has been lifted.