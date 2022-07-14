Sri Lanka crisis - live: Protests intensify as Rajapaksa likely to fly to Singapore
A private jet has now reportedly been arranged for embattled president to fly to Singapore
Protesters in Sri Lanka storm prime minister’s office
Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled to the Maldives to escape the popular uprising in the country, is expected to fly to Singapore today, according to local media reports.
Mr Rajapaksa, along with his wife Ioma Rajapaksa and two security officers, were expected to leave for Singapore from Male last night but did not board the aircraft due to security issues, Sri Lanka’s Daily Mirror reported citing sources.
A private jet has now been arranged for the embattled president, whose arrival in the island nation sparked protests, and he will board the flight to Singapore, according to Maldivian media reports.
Mr Rajapaksa, who earlier announced he would step down, fled to Male yesterday along with his wife and bodyguards, triggering a further uproar in Sri Lanka.
His decision to leave his ally, prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in charge as acting president, triggered more demonstrations, with protesters storming the premier’s office demanding that he steps down too.
Meanwhile, the island-wide curfew imposed after yesterday’s protests has been lifted.
UN chief following situation in Sri Lanka 'very closely,' calls for peace
United Nations chief António Guterres called for peace in Sri Lanka as protests intensified after Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s move to flee the strife-torn country in deep economic recession.
He urged all party leaders in the country to embrace the spirit of compromise for a peaceful and democratic transition.
“I continue to follow the situation in Sri Lanka very closely. It is important that the root causes of the conflict and protestors’ grievances are addressed,” he added.
Speaker still awaiting Rajapaksa’s resignation letter
The Sri Lankan government is still awaiting the resignation letter of president Gotabaya Rajapaksa who announced he would step down yesterday but instead fled to Maldives.
As of this morning, no resignation letter has been received by speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywarden, Reuters reported, quoting a source close to him.
Mr Rajapaksa has repeatedly assured that he intends to step down as massive protests demanding a change in government rock the cash-stripped nation.
But after flying to Maldives, he appointed his ally and prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as the acting president, which triggered more protests.
Rajapaksa likely to fly to Singapore
