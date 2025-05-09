Six dead after Sri Lankan military helicopter crashes during passing out ceremony
Local media reports suggest twelve people, including two pilots, were on board at the time of the crash.
Six people have died after a military helicopter plunged into a reservoir in Sri Lanka.
Air force spokesperson Eranda Geeganage said the Bell 212 helicopter was carrying 12 people from the army and air force to a military pass out event on Friday (May 9).
The military helicopter plunged into a reservoir in Maduru Oya, some 280 kilometers (175 miles) northeast of the capital Colombo.
All the passengers onboard were recovered alive and transported to hospital. Six people from the army and air force died later in a hospital, Geeganage said.
"The helicopter was assigned to conduct a grappling exercise at a passing-out parade. Four special forces personnel and two Air Force gunmen died of their injuries," Geeganage told Reuters.
The reason for the crash in the North Central Province of the country was not immediately known and an investigation into its cause is currently underway.
A military official told AFP the personnel were taking part in a demonstration flight and preparing for a rope jump when their Bell 212 plunged into a lake at Maduru Oya.
