Child among seven killed as car veers off track during motor race in Sri Lanka

At least seven people were killed and 20 others injured after a race car veered off track in Sri Lanka and rammed into a crowd of onlookers during a competition on Sunday.

Officials said the dead included four race officials and an eight-year-old girl who had come to watch the event.

The incident took place at Fox Hill Supercross event in Sri Lanka’s Diyatalawa town, about 180km east of the capital city Colombo where more than 45,000 people had gathered to attend the motorsports race.

Photos and videos of the accident showed people rushing towards the scene immediately after the crash. The windshield and the roof of the car which veered off its tract were smashed.

Another 20 people who were injured are being treated at a hospital, police spokesperson Nihal Thalduwa said.

Three people injured in the accident are in critical condition, he said.

The spokesperson added that the mishap occurred after two vehicles, which had lost control and veered off, colliding into the crowd.

Officials have launched an investigation into the accident, Mr Thalduwa said. The race was called off after the accident and the event was suspended.

The race was organised by the Sri Lankan military and Sri Lanka Automobile Sports and was the 17th out of a total 24 events scheduled.

Sri Lankan troops were seen carrying a wounded track marshal into an ambulance at the racing circuit.