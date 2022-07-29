Jump to content
World Bank says not ready to offer new financing to Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has been facing a crippling economic crisis

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Friday 29 July 2022 06:38
Sri Lankans protest ‘corrupted leaders’ amid presidential vote

The World Bank does not plan to offer new financing to cash-strapped Sri Lanka until an adequate macroeconomic policy framework is in place, it said in a statement on Friday.

The Washington-based lending organisation stressed that the island nation needs to enact structural reforms that focus on economic stabilisation and address the “root structural causes that led to the crisis”.

Sri Lanka has been facing the worst economic crisis since the country gained independence in 1948, leaving people short of food and fuel.

“We are working closely with implementing agencies to establish robust controls and fiduciary oversight to ensure these resources reach the poorest and most vulnerable,” the World Bank said.

“We will continue to monitor this closely. We are also coordinating closely with other development partners to maximize the impact of our support for the people of Sri Lanka.”

