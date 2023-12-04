Defiant in betrayal, Afghanistan’s pro-democracy leaders still see a future without the Taliban
Warlords, resistance fighters, diplomats and politicians gather together united by a single cause: how to oust the ultra-fundamentalist group that threatens regional stability and treats women as a subservient class. Arpan Rai reports from Dushanbe, Tajikistan
Forced to gather in exile, Afghanistan’s resistance movement is working in the shadows on ways to oust the Taliban from its grip on Kabul, knowing it can no longer trust or rely on the Western allies who so hastily pulled out of the country in August 2021.
There is bitterness on display here at the Herat Security Dialogue in Dushanbe, the capital of neighbouring Tajikistan, but this unusual gathering of former warlords, resistance fighters, diplomats and politicians is united by a single cause: a future for Afghanistan without the Taliban.
Perhaps the star guest at the talks is former Mujahideen leader Ismail Khan, dubbed the “Lion of Herat” for his involvement in fighting the Soviet invasion of the 1980s, who supported the government against the Taliban up until he was captured in August 2021.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies