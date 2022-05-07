Taliban issues latest decree stripping women of rights, ordering all must cover face in public
The Taliban government has faced pushback from the west for implementing regressive rules
Taliban on Saturday ordered all Aghan women to wear an all-covering burqa in public that veils their faces, in one of the harshes attacks on women's rights since wresting power last year.
The decree from the group's supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada comes amid an aggressive effort by the Islamist government to clip women's authority in public.
A Taliban spokesperson at a press conference in Kabul said that a woman's father or closest male relative would be visited and eventually imprisoned or fired from government jobs if she is in violation of the new rule.
According to the group, an ideal face covering was the all-encompassing blue burqa.
Earlier this month the Taliban stopped issuing driving licences to women in Kabul and other provinces, local media reported citing verbal orders.
Notorious for their oppression of women during their first regime between 1996 and 2001, the Taliban had projected themselves to be more accepting of women’s free will after taking over the country in August 2021.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies