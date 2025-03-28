Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Taliban reportedly detained at least two members of the LGBT+ community in Afghanistan after finding out that they were on their way to Iran.

Maryam Ravish, 19, and Maeve Alcina Pieescu, 23, a trans person, were taken away from the Kabul airport last Thursday as they were boarding their morning flight to Tehran, Ms Ravish’s same-sex partner Parwen Hussaini told The Independent on Wednesday.

Ms Ravish and Ms Hussaini, who have been in a relationship for nearly four years, were looking to escape to Iran to live away from the Taliban’s scrutiny, she said. The escape was going to be documented by their friend Maeve Alcina Pieescu.

The three of them were set to leave on a Mahan Air flight, scheduled to depart Kabul at 10.35am and land in Tehran by 1pm.

Since the Taliban government requires women to be accompanied by a male chaperone, they had to take along a travel agent. The whereabouts of the travel agent were not immediately clear.

While Ms Hussaini was able to board the flight without any trouble, Ms Ravish and Ms Pieescu were stopped by the Taliban’s intelligence agents, who checked their phones and found out they were members of the queer community, said Nemat Sadat, their employer and CEO of Roshaniya, an LGBT+ community organisation in Afghanistan.

“I last heard from them when they were being taken away by Taliban’s armed men inside the airport in a car,” Mr Sadat told The Independent. “I fear that they have now been arrested by them and lodged in Taliban’s custody somewhere in Kabul.”

Mr Sadat, who had been working with Ms Ravish and Ms Pieescu for over a year, said he was concerned for their welfare as the Taliban prisons were known to be “extremely harsh” for transgender people.

open image in gallery Maeve Alcina Pieescu, a trans femme, has been in Taliban custody for a week now ( Sourced/The Independent )

“The Taliban free women from prisons with some guarantees from family members but they are likely to punish, sexually harass, and even subject members of the trans community to torture in prison,” he said. “It is very likely that Ms Maeve is being punished in the prison by the Taliban right now.”

Mr Sadat said Roshaniya had spent more than $5,000 (£3,865) and several months of planning to safely evacuate the three LGBT+ members from Afghanistan. The NGO also planned to document their story of being in a same-sex relationship in Afghanistan.

The Independent was shown copies of the airplane tickets, passports and visas obtained for Ms Ravish, Ms Hussaini and Ms Pieescu to leave Afghanistan.

open image in gallery Maeve Alcina Pieescu, left, Maryam Ravish and Parwen Hussaini in Kabul about a week before the arrest ( Sourced/The Independent )

“The actual source of this problem is rooted in the Taliban’s interpretation of Islamic Sharia law, which deems homosexuality forbidden and a woman’s place to be in the home, which is why Afghan women are required to have a male chaperone if they wish to leave the house and travel on their own,” Mr Sadat said.

Ms Hussaini said that she and Ms Ravish fell in love in school in December 2021, shortly after the Taliban took back power in Kabul. It was difficult carrying on a same-sex relationship in the city, so they called off their relationship one year later. But they mustered the courage to get back together in 2023, Ms Hussaini told The Independent over the phone from Tehran.

open image in gallery Parwen Hussaini and Maryam Ravish in Kabul ( Sourced/The Independent )

They were supposed to start a fresh chapter in Iran this week as they realised their relationship would not be accepted by their families in Afghanistan.

“My agony is indescribable. I knew that if I were to leave Afghanistan, it would not be without Maryam. She knew she would leave her family because they would never support us. I am spending every waking moment alone in Iran and in guilt that my partner is in prison because of our bid to escape Afghanistan,” Ms Hussaini said.

The Independent has reached out to the Taliban for a comment.