Taliban excavates buried Toyota used by former leader Mullah Omar to flee 2001 US invasion

‘This memorial [car]… should be kept in the country’s national museum’

Arpan Rai
Wednesday 06 July 2022 16:09
Comments
Taliban inside Afghan Presidential Palace in Kabul

Members of the Taliban have excavated a white Toyota used by founding leader Mullah Muhammad Omar to flee Kandahar after the US invasion in 2001.

The Toyota Wagon “has been dug up and will be cleaned,” said a spokesman, Muhammad Jalal.

He also released four photos of the dig showing the car, which has been buried at least 6ft underground for more than two decades in a field at an undisclosd location.

Mullah Omar, who presided over the Taliban’s fundamentalist regime, went into hiding in southern Afghanistan shortly after the US invaded the country in late 2001 and is said to have died in Pakistan in 2013.

Another Taliban figure said the vehicle should be kept in a museum.

Recommended

“A man travelled in this car who took part in the most amazing events in history,” wrote Anas Haqqani, the brother of interior minister Sirajuddin Haqqani in the interim government.

“He relied on God Almighty, he commanded (Taliban forces) in an unequal war against dozens of invading countries, and won. This memorial… should be kept in the country’s national museum,” Mr Haqqani said.

Mullah Omar gained prominence in Afghanistan after he fought the war against the Soviets alongside other young men of lesser tribes from southern Afghanistan.

He became easily identifiable after he lost his right eye in a shrapnel injury from the Soviets, which struck his face.

There are only two photos of the Taliban’s founding leader and no video messages in which he appeared, despite the wide use of the medium by the militant organisation.

It is suspected that he stayed in a safe house in Karachi and was seen chiefly as Taliban’s spiritual guide.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in