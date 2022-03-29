Taliban bans male government workers from turning up to office without beards

The Taliban in Afghanistan has asked all male government employees to wear a beard and adhere to the dress code or risk punishment.

On Tuesday, officials from Taliban’s ministry of the propagation of virtue and prevention of vice, were seen inspecting men entering government offices, on the first day of the new dress code guidelines.

Employees were told they would not be permitted to enter offices and could eventually be fired if they violated the code.

Besides not shaving their beards, workers have been told not to wear western suits. They must instead wear traditional long, loose tops and trousers with a hat or turban to cover their heads, people aware of the development said.

The men have also been directed to pray at correct times, which entails them to pray at least six times from dawn to dusk as practised under Islamic law.

Within a span of ten days, the Taliban has turned the clock back on its claims – made soon after toppling the Ashraf Ghani regime last August – that it would be more progressive than its previous regime in the late 90s.

Last week, the Taliban performed a U-turn on banning girls from attending high school just moments before the students were set to resume classes after nearly nine months, provoking a backlash from the international community for the regressive move.

It also banned women from travelling alone on flights in the absence of a male relative, preferably a family member.

Restricting the access of public spaces to women, the Taliban said that park timings would be divided based on gender, which effectively stops couples and families from going to these places together.

Women can enter the park only three days a week, while men will be able to go there on the other four days, including the weekend.

The Taliban has also banned international media broadcasts – including the Pashto and Persian BBC services – and foreign drama shows.

The backslide from Taliban, reminiscent of its previous hardline rule, has sparked furious reactions globally.

“What a chilling week of imposed barbarous policies in Afghanistan by the Taliban,” said Shabnam Nasimi, policy adviser to the UK minister of refugees.

“Yet this week, more than any since takeover, revealed that Taliban’s harsh dogmatists have final say on policy. Taliban enacted further restrictions on women after extending girls school ban; broadened media crackdown; began policing beards. Taking a clear stance: doubling down,” said Andrew Watkins of the US Institute of Peace.

In their rule spanning from 1996 to 2001, the Taliban banned women from leaving their house without a male family member, preferably husband or father. It had also asked men to grow beards.

Additional reporting by agencies