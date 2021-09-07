Taliban announce formation of new government
One of group’s founders to lead group
The Taliban have announced they have formed a new government for Afghanistan, appointing one of their founders as leader amid protests in Kabul.
The government will be led by Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, with Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar as deputy, a spokesman told reporters.
Sarajuddin Haqqani, son of the founder of the Haqqani network, designated as a terrorist organization by the US, will be the new interior minister, the Taliban’s main spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told a news conference in Kabul.
More to follow ...
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies