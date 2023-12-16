Taliban jailing women abuse survivors ‘for their protection’, says UN

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Taliban is sending hundreds of women abuse survivors in Afghanistan to prison, claiming to protect them from gender-based violence, according to a new UN report.

The hardline Islamist regime, which has mostly removed women from public spaces, has also discontinued 23 state-sponsored women protection centres which rehabilitated survivors of gender-based violence and offered them refuge. The de facto authorities said they do not believe in the “western concept” of shelters.

As of December this year, there are none such facilities to help women in the crisis-hit nation, the UN report published on Thursday said.

Officials from the Taliban regime told the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan that there was no need for such shelters as they are a western concept.

“A de facto police officer [from the Taliban] in the northeastern region [of Afghanistan] said that women’s shelters are a western concept, stressing that women should stay with their brothers, fathers, or husbands,” the report said.

“The Islamic Emirate does not have any shelter for women. They must be with their husbands or other male family members – their mahram,” according to a de facto official of the department of justice in southern Afghanistan.

It cited a former attorney general’s office as saying that the Taliban does not see any need for such shelters as “no one will harm women while the Islamic Emirate is in power”, a propagandistic narrative used by the Taliban rulers to deny widely prevalent physical, verbal and emotional abuse of Afghan women.

Afghanistan, under the Taliban control, is the only country in the world which does not allow girls and women to go to school, colleges, universities and workplaces. The diktats also prohibit women from travelling without a male guardian or mehram, in a chilling repeat of its 1990s rule.

The ultra fundamentalist regime has effectively denied 50 per cent of the population education and employment over their interpretation of the Sharia law.

The UN report said Taliban leaders send women to prison if these survivors have no male relatives to stay with or if the male relatives are considered unsafe, targeting women’s agency in this new modus operandi.

Afghan women are sent to prison for their protection “akin to how prisons have been used to accommodate drug addicts and homeless people in Kabul”, the report said.

The Taliban is also asking the male relatives for commitments or sworn statements that they will not harm a female relative and offer guarantee by inviting local elders to witness the process, the report said.

“A de facto appellate court judge in the northeastern region stated that the de facto Cabinet was conducting research to assess if there is a need for women’s shelters,” the report added.

The Taliban has not displayed any transparency in the condition and protection of an unspecified number of women it has lodged in prisons over unclear charges. These women also include protestors who have stood against the regime’s harsh policies towards the women of the country.

Women are no longer working in the judiciary or law enforcement, not allowed to deal with crimes of gender-based violence, and only permitted to attend work when called upon by their male supervisors, according to the UN report.

Previously a nation with women leaders in top roles, Afghanistan has for years now, ranked among the worst places in the world to be born female.