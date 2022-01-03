Taliban officials dump 3,000 litres of alcohol into canal in booze crackdown

Three liquor dealers were arrested

Maroosha Muzaffar
Monday 03 January 2022 11:09
Comments
<p>Afghan agents pour about 3000 litres of alcohol in a can in Kabul. Screengrab</p>

Afghan agents pour about 3000 litres of alcohol in a can in Kabul. Screengrab

(WION / YouTube )

Some 3,000 litres of alcohol seized from three dealers in Kabul, Afghanistan, were thrown in a canal by the country’s intelligence agents.

The General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI) tweeted: “A special operational unit... arrested three liquor dealers in the Kart-e-Char area of Kabul with about 3,000 litres of alcohol, according to a series of credible intelligence reports.”

The GDI added: “The seized liquor was destroyed and the liquor sellers were handed over to the judiciary.”

The video released by the GDI showed its agents draining barrels in a canal.

Recommended

The video also showed the arrested dealers in handcuffs with a team of special agents keeping guard over a row of blue-coloured barrels containing alcohol.

A religious leader who was identified as Sheikh Zahoorullah said in the video that “Muslims have to seriously abstain from making and delivering alcohol”.

Drinking alcohol is prohibited in Islam. And even under the previous Western-backed regime, selling or consumption of liquor were banned.

It was reported that the raids on alcohol dealers and drug addicts have increased in Afghanistan since the Taliban took over the country in August last year.

Hundreds of thousands of people fled the country after the Taliban forces took over Kabul and thousands were left behind.

The women’s rights movement in the country has suffered a massive blow after the Taliban came to power. Thousands of young girls have been devoid of their right to an education and many women have been asked to quit their jobs and stay home.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in