Russia becomes first country to recognise Taliban’s rule in Afghanistan

The Taliban assumed control of Afghanistan in August 2021

Ap Correspondent
Thursday 03 July 2025 21:11 BST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, and Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan's Taliban movement Amir Khan Muttaqi pose for a photo prior to their talks in Moscow, Russia. (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP, File)
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, and Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan's Taliban movement Amir Khan Muttaqi pose for a photo prior to their talks in Moscow, Russia. (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP, File) (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service)

Russia has become the first nation to formally recognise the Taliban government in Afghanistan since the group seized power in 2021, following Moscow's decision to remove the organisation from its list of outlawed entities.

The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed it had accepted credentials from Afghanistan’s newly appointed Ambassador, Gul Hassan Hassan. The ministry stated that this official recognition would foster "productive bilateral cooperation".

Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry hailed the development as a "historic step". Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi was quoted welcoming the decision as "a good example for other countries."

The Taliban assumed control of Afghanistan in August 2021 following the withdrawal of US and NATO forces. Since then, the group has sought international recognition while imposing its strict interpretation of Islamic law.

While no country had formally recognized the Taliban administration until now, the group had engaged in high-level talks with many nations and established some diplomatic ties with countries including China and the United Arab Emirates.

Russia's Supreme Court judge Oleg Nefyodov delivers a verdict lifting a ban on Afghanistan's Taliban, who were designated as a terrorist group more than two decades ago, in Moscow, Russia, April 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov, File)
Russia's Supreme Court judge Oleg Nefyodov delivers a verdict lifting a ban on Afghanistan's Taliban, who were designated as a terrorist group more than two decades ago, in Moscow, Russia, April 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov, File) (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Still, the Taliban government has been relatively isolated on the world stage, largely over its restrictions on women.

Although the Taliban initially promised a more moderate rule than during their first stint in power from 1996 to 2001, it started to enforce restrictions on women and girls soon after the 2021 takeover. Women are barred from most jobs and public places, including parks, baths and gyms, while girls are banned from education beyond sixth grade.

Russian officials have recently been emphasizing the need to engage with the Taliban to help stabilize Afghanistan, and lifted a ban on the Taliban in April.

Russia’s ambassador to Afghanistan, Dmitry Zhirnov, said in remarks broadcast by state Channel One television that the decision to officially recognize the Taliban government was made by President Vladimir Putin on advice from Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Zhirnov said the decision proves Russia’s “sincere striving for the development of full-fledged relations with Afghanistan.”

