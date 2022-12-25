For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers have asked all NGOs to stop their female employees from working after “serious complaints” about their dress code.

The order threatened to stop the operations of the NGOs if they don’t follow the instructions.

“There have been serious complaints regarding the non-observance of the Islamic hijab and other rules and regulations pertaining to the work of females in national and international organisations,” the notification sent to all the NGOs, said.

“The ministry of economy... instructs all organisations to stop females working until further notice,” the notification, which was reviewed by AFP, said.

“In case of negligence of the above directive, the license of the organisation which has been issued by this ministry, will be cancelled,” it added.

This news comes after the Taliban banned all female students from universities in Afghanistan.

Earlier this month, following a meeting of the Taliban government, universities were instructed in a letter – confirmed by the regime’s higher education ministry – to suspend female students’ access immediately until further notice, in accordance with a cabinet decision.

The Taliban reassumed control of Kabul last August, as western forces brought a hasty end to their decades-long presence in the South Asian country.

Returning to power after 20 years, the hardline clerical regime insisted that it would take a softer and more modernised approach to women’s rights and other areas of key concern to Afghanistan’s citizens and the international community, which has not officially recognised the de facto administration.

A change in policies on women’s education is among the key demands by foreign governments, including the US, in order for them to consider formally recognising the Taliban-run administration, which is also subject to heavy sanctions.