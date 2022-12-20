Taliban bans all women from university in Afghanistan

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Taliban has banned all female students from universities in Afghanistan.

A letter confirmed by the regime’s higher education ministry on Tuesday instructed universities to suspend access to female students immediately until further notice, in accordance with a cabinet decision.

The Taliban reassumed control of Kabul last August, as western forces brought a hasty end to their decades-long presence in the South Asian country.

Returning to power after 20 years, the hardline clerical regime sought to insist that it would take a softer and and more modernised approach to women’s rights and other areas of key concern to Afghanistan’s citizens and the international community, which has not officially recognised the de facto administration.

A change in policies on women’s education is among the key demands by foreign governments, including the United States, in order for them to consider formally recognising the Taliban-run administration, which is also subject to heavy sanctions.

In March, however, the Taliban drew criticism from many foreign governments for making a U-turn on a previous commitment to open educational institutions to girls beyond grade six, blocking those over the age of 11 or 12 from attending.

On the first day of the new school year, the Taliban said that high schools would remain shut for girls until it came up with a plan which it believed complies with Islamic Sharia law.

More follows...