‘A woman is not a property’: Taliban issue decree on female rights

The Taliban government issued a decree saying women in Afghanistan should not be considered “property” and should consent to marriage.

The militant group’s latest diktat issued on Friday, however, still remains silent on basic rights for women, including the right to get educated and work outside their homes.

The group has been ruling Afghanistan for over three months now.

“A woman is not a property, but a noble and free human being; no one can give her to anyone in exchange for peace... or to end animosity,” the Taliban’s spokesperson Zabihullah Muhajid said in a statement.

The latest decree stated rules about governing marriage and property rights for women, advocating against forced marriages.

In its first such official order, the Taliban also said widows should be granted a share in their deceased husband’s property.

It also asked courts to consider these rules when making decisions. Officials from religious affairs and information ministries have been asked by the Taliban to promote these rights.

This directive comes at a time when the militant group is facing scrutiny from the international community amid reports of gross violations of human rights, including the shutdown of schools and colleges for women, after the US-backed administration led by president Ashraf Ghani collapsed in August this year.

In the following months, the Taliban has been expected to comply with its commitment to uphold women’s rights by allowing indiscriminate access to schools, colleges and offices.

Contrary to the agreement which defined the exit of coalition of western countries from the south Asian nation, the Taliban have not fully opened the schools for girls as tens of thousands of families fear sending their daughters to schools in the militant group’s regime.

Another problem that citizens in the country face is a direct consequence of the country’s collapsing economy. Facing severe debt and starvation, Afghans are now selling off their young daughters in exchange for dowry money. In some cases, destitute parents are forced to make promises of offering their baby girls for future marriages.

The new diktat has refreshed memories of the Taliban’s previous hardline rule from 1996 to 2001— before being ousted by the coalition of western countries — where it barred girls and women from attending schools, colleges and offices.

The ultra-conservative rule at that time did not allow women to step out without a male family member, usually a husband or a father. Those found in violation of the rule were flogged in public or given other cruel punishments.

In its second stint, however, the Taliban had told western forces that it would be willing to accommodate women’s rights by easing their access to public spaces.

In a little over three months of holding on to administrative power, the Taliban is on the brink of economic collapse after the international community moved to freeze billions of funds in the central bank.

The crisis has been compounded by the banking liquidity crunch, an international financial freeze of funds and a lack of finances under the militant group’s administration, leaving millions vulnerable — especially children — on the brink of starvation and poverty.