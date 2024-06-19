Thailand becomes first southeast Asian country to legalise same-sex marriage

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Thailand has become the first country in southeast Asia to legalise same-sex marriage after the country’s senate cleared the final reading of marriage equality law on Tuesday.

The historic legislation, which passed the lower house of parliament in March, has been welcomed as a “monumental step forward” by activists and politicians who have been rallying for it for more than two decades.

“We are very proud to make history,” said Plaifah Kyoka Shodladd, member of a parliamentary panel on same-sex marriage.

“Today love triumphed over prejudice. After fighting for over 20 years, today we can say that this country has marriage equality.”

The bill received near unanimous support in the senate, just as it had in the lower house, and is set to be approved by King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

The law will come into effect 120 days after it is published in the royal gazette.

Members of the LGBTQ community celebrate after the Thai parliament passed the final senatorial vote on the same-sex marriage bill at Government House in Bangkok ( AFP via Getty )

Shortly after the law was passed, celebrations broke out at Thailand’s parliament where lawmakers and activists waved rainbow flags and cheered and some raised their fists in solidarity.

Thailand is known for its vibrant LGBTQ+ culture. It is now the third country in Asia, after Taiwan and Nepal, to grant the legal right to marriage to same-sex couples.

The country’s prime minister said last year his administration would grant same-sex couples the “exact same equal rights” as heterosexual couples. A marriage certificate would allow them a range of benefits, including healthcare and inheritance rights, that they have long been denied.

“This would underscore Thailand’s leadership in the region in promoting human rights and gender equality," the Civil Society Commission of marriage equality, activists and LGBTQ+ couples said in a statement.