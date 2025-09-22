Outrage in Pakistan after three transgender women killed and left on roadside

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three transgender women have been shot and killed on the outskirts of Karachi, Pakistan's largest city, police said on Monday.

The murders underscore the dangers faced by the community across the country.

The victims' bodies were found on a roadside on Sunday.

All three were shot at close range and the victims were later buried in a local graveyard, senior police official Javed Abro said.

The motive was not immediately clear and a hunt was underway to trace and arrest the killers, Abro said.

Sindh Province Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, condemned the killings and ordered a probe.

"Transgender people are an oppressed section of society," he said, vowing that those behind the attack would be arrested.

Transgender people in Pakistan, a Muslim-majority nation, often are subjected to abuse. They also are among the victims of so-called honor killings carried out by relatives to punish perceived sexual transgressions.

Pakistan's Supreme Court has recognized transgender people as a third gender, which in theory affords them legal protection, but discrimination remains rampant. Pakistan's parliament in 2018 passed a law to secure fundamental rights for transgender people, including legal gender recognition, yet activists say social stigma and violence persist.

Members of the transgender community staged a protest on Sunday outside Karachi's state-run Jinnah Hospital, where the bodies were taken for autopsy. They warned of nationwide demonstrations if the killers were not brought to justice.

open image in gallery A Pakistani transgender activist takes part in a demonstration to mark World Transgender Day in Karachi 2021 ( Getty )

Transgender rights activist Bindiya Rana told The Associated Press on Monday that violence against the community "is not new and it is deeply embedded in our society."

"If the police fail to identify the killers, we will announce a countrywide protest," she said.

The Gender Interactive Alliance, a local rights group, identified the victims as Karachi residents who earned their livelihood by begging. The group also pointed to a separate knife attack two days earlier that critically wounded another transgender woman at Karachi's Sea View Beach.

"These back-to-back tragedies show that the community is being systematically targeted. This is not just about individual killings, it is an attempt to terrorize and silence an entire community," the alliance said, demanding immediate arrests, a dedicated protection unit for transgender persons and greater solidarity from civil society.