Afghanistan’s basic services are on the verge of collapse, warned a United Nations agency on Tuesday as it launched a flash appeal of $600 million to tide over humanitarian assistance.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on Tuesday said 11 million Afghans needed health assistance and food aid.

The US’s hasty pullout and the subsequent takeover by the Taliban has led to an exodus of government employees across the country and plunged it into an economic crisis, exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic and drought conditions.

More than a million people have also been displaced internally.

More than half of children under the age of five are expected to face malnutrition, according to OCHA.

“Basic services in Afghanistan are collapsing and food and other lifesaving aid is about to run out,” OCHA spokesperson Jens Laerke said, ahead of an international aid conference on Afghanistan on 13 September.

“We urge international donors to support this appeal fast and generously,” he added.

The country’s food stocks could also run out by this month, Ramiz Alakbarov, the local UN humanitarian coordinator, warned on 2 September.

“The lean winter season is fast approaching, and without additional funding, food stocks will run out at the end of September,” he was quoted as saying by the Associated Press.

The Taliban, Afghanistan’s new rulers, face the challenge of alleviating these problems for a country that is mostly reliant on international aid.

The country’s foreign reserves – potentially a source of funds for the Taliban – are, however, held abroad and have been frozen.

Afghanistan needs $1.3 billion to help 16 million people, according to a 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan that was consolidated by OCHA on behalf of its partners, including the Humanitarian Country Team, which is comprised of several international nonprofits.

Only 40 per cent of the goals under this blueprint have been met, according to OCHA. That leaves a deficit of $766 million.

(Additional reporting by agencies)

