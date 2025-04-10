After Ukraine, Trump is now eyeing Pakistan’s rare minerals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After Ukraine, the US is looking at Pakistan in its continued hunt for rare minerals, Islamabad announced on Wednesday.

Pakistan has one of the world’s largest copper and gold deposits as well as rich quantities of lithium, a key component in batteries.

In return for past and future military and financial support in the war against Russia, the Donald Trump administration has been asking Ukraine for a deal that would give the US nearly half of the war-torn country’s revenues from critical minerals, oil and gas as well as stakes in key infrastructure like ports through a joint investment fund.

Now, American companies are looking at Pakistan for minerals. Their interest was conveyed to prime minister Shehbaz Sharif by Eric Meyer, senior official at the State Department Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, at a meeting in Islamabad, the government said in a statement.

This comes a day after Pakistan hosted a Minerals Investment Forum, an international summit aimed at attracting foreign investment in the country’s mining sector.

The summit saw participation from international companies such as Canada’s Barrick Gold as well as government officials from the US, including Mr Meyer, the UK, Saudi Arabia, China, Turkey, and Azerbaijan.

A prospector searches for gold in Kabul river in Khairabad area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan ( AFP/Getty )

Mr Meyer “acknowledged the potential of Pakistan’s mineral sector”, the statement said, adding that American companies were keen to explore investment opportunities.

He reaffirmed Washington’s interest in expanding bilateral cooperation in trade, investment and counterterrorism.

Mr Sharif said Pakistan possessed mineral reserves worth trillions of dollars, offering “immense opportunities” for foreign investment that could help the debt-ridden nations climb out of its current financial morass and escape the burden of debt.

He also expressed Islamabad’s desire to strengthen ties with the Donald Trump administration.

He clarified, however, that Pakistan would not permit export of raw minerals. They expected foreign companies to process the extracted materials locally and export the finished products, he said.

In a statement issued later on Wednesday, Mr Sharif’s office said he was sending a delegation to negotiate with the Trump administration over the US president’s newly imposed tariffs and discuss ways to enhance bilateral trade.

Pakistan’s major deposits of copper and gold are in the restive province of Balochistan, where an ethnic armed insurgency has seen violence spiral in recent years.