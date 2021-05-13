Twitter censors Pakistani actor who shared ‘made-up’ Hitler quote amid Israeli-Palestinian tensions

Twitter has removed a post by Pakistani actress Veena Malik after she shared a made up quote by Adolf Hitler in response to the escalating tensions in Israel.

On Tuesday, the 37-year-old actor sent a post to her 1.2 million followers saying: “I would have killed all the Jews of the world… but I kept some to show the world why I killed them. - Adolf Hitler.”

The reality television star also wrote that Israel’s missile system, the Iron Dome, “is doomed” followed by a separate post containing the hashtag “Free Palestine”, among others.

Author Andy Ngô clarified that the Hitler quote attributed by Malik appears to be made-up but is “nonetheless often quoted in some variation by anti-Semites to express hatred of Jews and/or Israel.”

Her account shows at least one post has been removed by Twitter for breaching its rules, while the account as a whole has been withheld by Twitter in India, where Malik is well known as a reality TV star.

This isn’t the first time the TV host has endorsed or hailed violence.

In 2019, she was at the end of a massive backlash for posting a tweet about Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

In the tweet, Malik posted two photographs of the pilot who was arrested by the Pakistani Army after his fighter jet was shot down over Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

She wrote: “The picture says it all. Before and after.”

In the first photograph, Wing Commander Varthaman is seen standing in front of an Indian fighter plane with his shoulders held high, and in the subsequent photo, he is bleeding, being handcuffed, and taken into custody by Pakistani authorities.

In 2014, Malik also tweeted “India sucks,” which sparked outrage on the social media platform. Malik became a household name in India after she participated in Big Boss, the Indian version of Big Brother, in 2010.

The latest flare-up of the conflict in Gaza began on 6 May when more than 200 Palestinians and 17 Israeli officers were hurt in Jerusalem, the violence erupting after thousands of worshippers gathered at the al-Aqsa mosque for their weekly Friday prayers and were met with a heavy police presence.

That show of force was in response to protests breaking out at a popular gathering place, and the threatened forced eviction of dozens of Palestinians from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah area.

According to the latest reports more than 80 Palestinians, as well as 7 people in Israel, have been killed in the exchange of airstrikes on Gaza and Hamas rockets fired from the territory. Members of the international community have appealed to both sides to step back from the brink of further conflict.