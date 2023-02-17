Human error likely behind Yeti Airlines crash in Nepal that killed 71 people

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A preliminary report into the Yeti Airlines crash in Nepal last month which killed 71 people on board, revealed that human error might have been the reason behind the disaster.

The investigators found that Yeti Airlines flight 691, after taking off from Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport on 15 January, crashed on the Seti River gorge between the old airport and the new airport in Pokhara due to a human error.

There were 72 people including four crew members onboard the ATR-72 aircraft when it crashed, but rescue officials have so far managed to recover only 71 bodies with the other missing passenger presumed dead.

The plane crashed just before landing in the tourist city of Pokhara and is now considered one of Nepal’s worst airplane accidents in almost three decades.

The preliminary report mentioned that the Yeti Airlines aircraft lost thrust and fell after the propellers of both engines went into a feathered position, leading investigators to believe that it was a human error that led to the tragedy.

The report was posted on the website of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Civil Aviation of Nepal. “When both propellers were feathered, the investigation team observed that both engines of 9N-ANC were running flight idle condition during the event flight to prevent over torque,” the report stated.

“As per the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) all the recorded parameters related to engines did not show any anomaly. When the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) gave the clearance for landing at 10:57:07, the Pilot Flying (PF) mentioned twice that there was no power coming from the engines.”

It continued: “During the time of the crash, the prevailing visibility was 6km and the sky was almost clear with only a few clouds.”

“We are waiting for a detailed report. We cannot ascertain what happened before that,” a member of the probe committee was quoted as saying by the Kathmandu Post.

“Yes, there is also the issue of flaps. There are questions about why the pilots delayed extending the flaps. The routine checklists were not followed. There are many factors to look at,” joint secretary at the Tourism Ministry Buddhi Sagar Lamichhane told the paper.

The report said that the aircraft’s airworthiness certificate was valid till 24 April this year.

Nepal’s investigators received analytical support from Singapore’s Transport Safety Investigation Bureau, it was reported.

According to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), the state investigating an accident or incident must produce a preliminary report within 30 days of the accident. The final report should be produced within 12 months of the accident.