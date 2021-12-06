Aung San Suu Kyi sentence reduced to two years after partial pardon from military

Ang San Suu Kyi’s jail sentence has been halved to two years, Myanmar State television has announced.

Earlier on Monday it was reported that she had been sentenced to four years in prison after being found guilty of “incitement” and breaching Covid-19 safety protocols.

The last democratically elected leader of Myanmar, who was ousted in a military coup in February this year, is facing a total of 11 charges which her supporters and lawyers say are politically motivated.

A court jailed Suu Kyi on Monday for two years each under the two charges brought under the natural disasters law of Myanmar and “incitement”, a legal official said.

President Win Myint was also sentenced to four years’ detention, Myanmar’s state-run broadcaster MRTV reported.

Both Suu Kyi and Win Myint will serve their sentences where they are currently being detained, an undisclosed location, suggesting they will not be sent to prison.