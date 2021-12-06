Aung San Suu Kyi sentence reduced to two years after partial pardon from military

The last democratically elected leader of Myanmar was found guilty of ‘incitement’

Foreign Staff
Monday 06 December 2021 14:14
Comments
<p>Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi</p>

Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi

(AP)

Ang San Suu Kyi’s jail sentence has been halved to two years, Myanmar State television has announced.

Earlier on Monday it was reported that she had been sentenced to four years in prison after being found guilty of “incitement” and breaching Covid-19 safety protocols.

The last democratically elected leader of Myanmar, who was ousted in a military coup in February this year, is facing a total of 11 charges which her supporters and lawyers say are politically motivated.

A court jailed Suu Kyi on Monday for two years each under the two charges brought under the natural disasters law of Myanmar and “incitement”, a legal official said.

President Win Myint was also sentenced to four years’ detention, Myanmar’s state-run broadcaster MRTV reported.

Recommended

Both Suu Kyi and Win Myint will serve their sentences where they are currently being detained, an undisclosed location, suggesting they will not be sent to prison.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in