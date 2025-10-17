Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three Australians accused of fatally shooting a fellow countryman in Bali are facing the prospect of the death penalty after being charged with premeditated murder.

Darcy Francesco Jenson, 27, Mevlut Coskun, 22, and Tupou Pasa I Midolmore, 26, are accused of planning and executing the killing of Zivan Radmanovic, according to Badung police chief Arif Batubara.

“We have officially handed over the suspects and evidence to prosecutors today,” Mr Arif said on Wednesday, according to the Jakarta Post.

Sutrisno Margi Utama, the head of the Badung prosecutor’s office, said the three Australians will be charged for premeditated murder and for the illegal possession of firearms. "The suspects will remain in detention at Kerobokan Prison while awaiting trial,” he added.

Radmanovic, a 32-year-old from Melbourne, was killed just after midnight on 13 June at a villa near Munggu Beach in Bali’s Badung district. A second man, a 34-year-old from Melbourne, was beaten up.

Police earlier said they had detained two suspects, but further investigation led police to arrest a third man who allegedly helped them prepare the killing.

Witnesses at the villa told investigators that two gunmen arrived on a scooter at the villa around midnight. Radmanovic was shot in a bathroom of his room, where police found 17 bullet casings and two intact bullets.

The crime scene investigation and surveillance cameras showed that the two suspects were the shooters, Bali police chief Daniel Adityajaya told reporters. The third suspect helped the others by buying a hammer used to break down the villa door, renting two cars and three motorcycles and buying ferry and bus tickets to flee the island, he added.

Radmanovic’s wife, Gourdeas Jazmyn, 30, told police that she suddenly woke up when she heard her husband screaming. She cowered under a blanket when she heard multiple gunshots.

She later found her husband’s body and the other injured Australian, whose wife also testified to seeing the attackers.

One of the suspects was caught at Jakarta’s Soekarno Hatta international airport on 16 June, and the following day the other two were arrested with the help of Interpol, in Singapore and Cambodia, and sent back to Indonesia.

Police have not yet revealed a motive for the shooting. If convicted of premeditated murder, the three could potentially face the death penalty under Indonesian law.