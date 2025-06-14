Australian man killed, another injured in shooting at Bali villa

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An Australian tourist has been shot dead, and another has been injured in a shooting incident at a villa on the Indonesian resort island of Bali.

Zivan Radmanovic, 32, from Melbourne, was fatally shot just after midnight on Saturday at Villa Casa Santisya near Munggu Beach in the district of Badung, on the southern side of the island. He died at the scene.

The second victim, who is 34 and also from Melbourne, was seriously wounded, said Badung Police chief Arif Batubara.

“We cannot yet determine the motive,” Batubara said, adding that an investigation is underway.

The two Australians were taken to hospitals in Denpasar, the provincial capital.

Police said the villa had only three rooms occupied with a total of five guests when the shooting happened. The two victims’ wives were also there, and another foreign tourist, Batubara said.

open image in gallery Outside Villa Casa Santisya near Munggu Beach ( AP )

Radmanovic was shot in a bathroom, where police found 17 bullet casings and two intact bullets.

At least three witnesses at the villa told investigators that two gunmen, one wearing an orange jacket with a dark helmet and another wearing a dark green jacket, a black mask and a dark helmet, arrived on a scooter at the villa around midnight.

Radmanovic’s wife, Gourdeas Jazmyn, 30, told police that she suddenly woke up when she heard her husband screaming. She cowered under a blanket when she heard multiple gunshots.

She later found her husband’s body and the injured Australian, whose wife has also testified to seeing the attackers.

The Australian Consulate in Bali has been contacted by authorities. Bali police are hunting for two people who fled the scene on motorcycles.

An autopsy for further investigation is still waiting for permission from the family of the victim, Batubara said.