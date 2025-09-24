Huge sinkhole near hospital swallows cars and sparks traffic chaos
Residents have been evacuated from the surrounding area
A section of a Bangkok road dramatically collapsed on Wednesday, creating a vast sinkhole that disrupted traffic, damaged infrastructure, and prompted local evacuations.
No casualties were reported, but three vehicles sustained damage in the incident, Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt confirmed.
He stated officials believe the collapse was caused by an ongoing construction of an underground train station.
Footage of the dramatic moment of the collapse showed the road surface slowly subsiding, pulling down several electricity poles and damaging water pipes.
Cars were seen attempting to reverse as the chasm grew larger and completely severed the four-lane road.
One edge of the hole stopped right in front of a police station, exposing its underground structure.
A nearby hospital said it would close the outpatient services for two days.
The Bangkok city officials said the hospital’s structure was not affected, but people were ordered to be evacuated from the police station and other nearby buildings.
Officials have also cut electricity and water in the area. Chadcharts said relevant authorities are working to fix the hole as fast as they could amid concerns that a heavy rain could cause further damage.
Bangkok is currently in a monsoon season.