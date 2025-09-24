Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Huge sinkhole near hospital swallows cars and sparks traffic chaos

Residents have been evacuated from the surrounding area

Ap Correspondent
Wednesday 24 September 2025 07:36 BST
Video Player Placeholder
Road collapses into abyss during botched subway train construction in Bangkok

A section of a Bangkok road dramatically collapsed on Wednesday, creating a vast sinkhole that disrupted traffic, damaged infrastructure, and prompted local evacuations.

No casualties were reported, but three vehicles sustained damage in the incident, Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt confirmed.

He stated officials believe the collapse was caused by an ongoing construction of an underground train station.

Footage of the dramatic moment of the collapse showed the road surface slowly subsiding, pulling down several electricity poles and damaging water pipes.

Cars were seen attempting to reverse as the chasm grew larger and completely severed the four-lane road.

One edge of the hole stopped right in front of a police station, exposing its underground structure.

There were no casualties but three vehicles were damaged by the collapse, said Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt.
There were no casualties but three vehicles were damaged by the collapse, said Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt. (Associated Press)

A nearby hospital said it would close the outpatient services for two days.

The Bangkok city officials said the hospital’s structure was not affected, but people were ordered to be evacuated from the police station and other nearby buildings.

Officials have also cut electricity and water in the area. Chadcharts said relevant authorities are working to fix the hole as fast as they could amid concerns that a heavy rain could cause further damage.

Bangkok is currently in a monsoon season.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in