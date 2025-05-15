Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A court has issued arrest warrants for 17 people in connection with their alleged involvement in the building of a skyscraper that collapsed and killed scores of workers during a powerful March earthquake.

89 bodies were recovered by search teams in the rubble of the partially constructed 30-storey State Audit Office tower in the capital Bangkok, over a six-week operation.

It was the only skyscraper to collapse during tremors caused by a massive 7.7 magnitude quake in neighbouring Myanmar.

Deputy Bangkok police chief, Police Major General Somkuan Puengsap, states the charges included building code violations that caused deaths, which carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

The building collapse was one of the deadliest accidents of its kind in Thailand, and seven people are still missing. Thai authorities are investigating the cause of the building collapse and have yet to release findings.

An anti-corruption watchdog has said it had flagged to authorities irregularities in the construction of the skyscraper before it collapsed, while industry officials said initial tests of materials at the site indicated the presence of substandard steel.

Heavy machineries are deployed to clear the rubble from an under-construction high-rise building that collapsed after an earthquake in Bangkok, Thailand ( AP Photo/Manish Swarup )

Those charged include executives and engineers from seven companies involved in the design, construction and building supervision of the collapsed tower, police said, without providing more details.

Police named only one of the 17 wanted individuals, Premchai Karnasuta, a former president of Thailand's largest construction company Italian Thai Development Pcl ITD.BK.

Italian Thai Development has held meetings with investors and has said it was cooperating with the probe.

Premchai could not be reached for comment on Thursday.

He was convicted and sentenced to more than three years in jail term in 2021 for poaching protected species after he was caught by rangers at a jungle campsite in a wildlife sanctuary with carcasses of protected animals, including a black Indochinese leopard.